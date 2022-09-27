Evercore ISI Lowers Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target to $8.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.41% from the company’s previous close.

PGRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

PGRE stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 311.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $11.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Paramount Group by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 132,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 77,805 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 52,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

