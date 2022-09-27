EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVER. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $37,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,919.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $82,234. Insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

EverQuote Stock Down 3.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 246.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVER opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.23.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EverQuote will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

