EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) versus EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Financial Review

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVERTEC and EVmo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVERTEC $589.80 million 3.52 $161.13 million $2.04 15.23 EVmo $10.24 million 2.38 -$14.98 million N/A N/A

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than EVmo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVERTEC 24.33% 38.20% 15.88% EVmo -107.63% -503.78% -62.28%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares EVERTEC and EVmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

EVERTEC has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo has a beta of 3.66, suggesting that its stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of EVERTEC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of EVERTEC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EVERTEC and EVmo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVERTEC 1 2 1 0 2.00 EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A

EVERTEC currently has a consensus target price of $42.20, indicating a potential upside of 35.82%. Given EVERTEC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe EVERTEC is more favorable than EVmo.

Summary

EVERTEC beats EVmo on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The company also offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines, and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; and EBT services. In addition, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Further, the company owns and operates the ATH network, an automated teller machine and personal identification number debit networks. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately three billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

