Exeedme (XED) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.65 Million

Exeedme (XED) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $271,010.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.0565 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Exeedme

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exeedme’s official website is www.exeedme.com.

Buying and Selling Exeedme

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills.”

