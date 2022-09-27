Exen Coin (BTXN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $7.39 Million

Exen Coin (BTXN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. Exen Coin has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $89,128.00 worth of Exen Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exen Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00003020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exen Coin has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010959 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00156468 BTC.
Exen Coin Coin Profile
Exen Coin’s official Twitter account is @Bitexencom.
Buying and Selling Exen Coin
