Exohood (EXO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $597,821.24

Exohood (EXO) traded 41.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Exohood has a total market cap of $597,821.24 and $10,582.00 worth of Exohood was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Exohood has traded up 1,126.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Exohood coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,235.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021624 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00143901 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00270815 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.72 or 0.00754174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.34 or 0.00589302 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Exohood Coin Profile

Exohood (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exohood’s total supply is 12,779,147,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,080,145,797 coins. The Reddit community for Exohood is https://reddit.com/r/Exohood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Exohood’s official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exohood Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exohood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exohood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exohood using one of the exchanges listed above.

