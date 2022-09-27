EYES Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $14,365.00 (EYES)

EYES Protocol (EYES) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One EYES Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EYES Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. EYES Protocol has a market cap of $56.13 million and $14,365.00 worth of EYES Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010944 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00156202 BTC.

EYES Protocol Coin Profile

EYES Protocol launched on August 30th, 2018. EYES Protocol’s total supply is 9,980,000,000 coins. EYES Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EYES_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. EYES Protocol’s official website is www.eyesprotocol.io/en. EYES Protocol’s official message board is blog.naver.com/eyesprotocol_.

Buying and Selling EYES Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on August 30th, 2018 by a team based in Malta/Korea, EYES Protocol aims to solve open-source software license and vulnerability issues in the software industry.”

