F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $145,361.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,877.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,394.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $988,147. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

F5 Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in F5 by 1,216.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,142,932,000 after acquiring an additional 517,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,373,834,000 after acquiring an additional 416,388 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,955,000 after acquiring an additional 237,116 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,042 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $143.91 on Thursday. F5 has a 1-year low of $141.91 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

