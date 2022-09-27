FaraLand Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (FARA)

FaraLand (FARA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. One FaraLand coin can currently be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FaraLand has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. FaraLand has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $225,698.00 worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FaraLand alerts:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011160 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00153255 BTC.

FaraLand Coin Profile

FaraLand’s total supply is 99,930,069 coins and its circulating supply is 22,928,676 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FaraLand

According to CryptoCompare, “Faraland is an NFT project focusing on a true Play-to-Earn game. Users can summon Heroes with different races and equip them with powerful items and sending them into expeditions to earn valuable resources.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FaraLand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FaraLand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FaraLand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FaraLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FaraLand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.