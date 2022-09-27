Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Buys 137 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 155.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $113.39 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.80 and its 200 day moving average is $125.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.