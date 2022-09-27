Feathercoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $29.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $946,432.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapture (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.