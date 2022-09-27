Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.31.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance
FRT stock opened at $88.03 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile
Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.
