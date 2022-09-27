FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is Value Partners Investments Inc.’s Largest Position

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 356,269 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,066 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 7.3% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of FedEx worth $79,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 50,294 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.54. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $142.40 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

