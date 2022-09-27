FEG Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $12.32 Million (FEG)

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One FEG Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FEG Token has a total market capitalization of $12.32 million and approximately $335,999.00 worth of FEG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FEG Token has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010944 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00156202 BTC.

FEG Token Profile

FEG Token’s launch date was January 31st, 2021. FEG Token’s total supply is 41,084,983,684,331,000 coins. The Reddit community for FEG Token is https://reddit.com/r/FegToken_Official. The official website for FEG Token is fegtoken.com. FEG Token’s official Twitter account is @FEGtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FEG Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The main idea behind FEG is to provide a decentralized transaction network which operates on the Ethereum blockchain. The path forward for FEG is determined by market fluctuations, but the model it runs on begs FEG to succeed.FEG is a fully decentralized deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 100 Quadrillion. On each transaction, a tax of 1% will be distributed to the holders and a further 1% will be burnt, hence incentivizing holders to hodl and decreasing the supply overtime. As the supply decreases, the scarcity of the token increases. This inversely-proportional relationship constitutes a supply and demand model. Furthermore, there is no limit as to how many tokens can be burnt.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FEG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FEG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FEG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

