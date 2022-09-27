Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.69). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.
Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.6 %
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.11).
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 19,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total value of C$209,888.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,946,864.57.
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.
