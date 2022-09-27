Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FENC. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

FENC opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) by 23,280.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

See Also

