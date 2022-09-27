Fetch.ai Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.36 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $87.36 million and $6.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00090481 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00070608 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00032056 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00018671 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,098,686,318 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

