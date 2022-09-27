Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Down 10.2% This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $87.57 million and $6.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0797 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00090794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00069904 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00032016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00018701 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007916 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,098,686,318 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

