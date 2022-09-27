Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Shares of FIS opened at $77.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $77.53 and a twelve month high of $126.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 136.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,285,000 after purchasing an additional 66,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Stories

