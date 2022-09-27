Field & Main Bank Has $2.20 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Field & Main Bank lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.4% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 796,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,812,000 after acquiring an additional 51,017 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,645,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $141.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus lowered their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

About AbbVie

Get Rating

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

