Filecoin (FIL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $224.39 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.67 or 0.00029763 BTC on major exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $224.39 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011047 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 291,459,932 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.