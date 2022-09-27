Financial Analysis: BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) vs. Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.1% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Autohome shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Autohome shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -4.97% -31.23% -22.35% Autohome 22.45% 8.49% 6.80%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $1.33 billion 0.02 -$60.52 million ($0.98) -0.27 Autohome $1.14 billion 3.37 $401.78 million $1.83 16.66

This table compares BIT Mining and Autohome’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Autohome has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIT Mining. BIT Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autohome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BIT Mining and Autohome, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Autohome 0 3 4 0 2.57

Autohome has a consensus target price of $39.64, indicating a potential upside of 30.02%. Given Autohome’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autohome is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Volatility and Risk

BIT Mining has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autohome has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autohome beats BIT Mining on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

(Get Rating)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Autohome

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.