Financial Analysis: Scheid Vineyards (SVIN) & Its Competitors

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Scheid Vineyards to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.9% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scheid Vineyards’ peers have a beta of -28.78, indicating that their average stock price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards -4.46% N/A N/A Scheid Vineyards Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Scheid Vineyards and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Scheid Vineyards Competitors 40 127 424 23 2.70

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 111.47%. Given Scheid Vineyards’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scheid Vineyards has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $65.09 million $14.19 million -6.31 Scheid Vineyards Competitors $1.63 billion $92.76 million 0.80

Scheid Vineyards’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Scheid Vineyards. Scheid Vineyards is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Scheid Vineyards peers beat Scheid Vineyards on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

