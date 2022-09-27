Financial Comparison: Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) & Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) and Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Exicure and Citius Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exicure N/A -718.23% -95.97% Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A -24.78% -22.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Exicure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exicure 0 1 0 0 2.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Exicure and Citius Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Exicure presently has a consensus target price of $67.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3,870.59%. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 334.78%. Given Exicure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exicure is more favorable than Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exicure and Citius Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exicure $16.61 million 0.51 -$64.10 million ($16.37) -0.10 Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$23.05 million ($0.20) -5.75

Citius Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exicure. Citius Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exicure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Exicure has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals beats Exicure on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapies for neurological disorders and hair loss based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its lead program candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for neuropathic and chronic pain. The company has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with AbbVie Inc. to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and collaboration agreement with Ipsen S.A. to research, develop, and commercialize novel spherical nucleic acids for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome. Exicure, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

