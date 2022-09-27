Financial Comparison: Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) versus Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Demant A/S and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A Vicarious Surgical N/A -73.02% -35.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Demant A/S and Vicarious Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Demant A/S 2 2 2 0 2.00 Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation and Earnings

Vicarious Surgical has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 208.91%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Demant A/S.

This table compares Demant A/S and Vicarious Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Demant A/S $2.93 billion 2.00 $399.82 million N/A N/A Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$35.21 million $0.20 17.40

Demant A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical.

Volatility & Risk

Demant A/S has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.8% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats Demant A/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products. The Communications segment provides headsets for collaborative work and gaming markets under the EPOS brand name. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

