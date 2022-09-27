Financial Survey: VirTra (VTSI) & Its Competitors

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare VirTra to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for VirTra and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VirTra 0 0 1 0 3.00 VirTra Competitors 50 160 386 6 2.58

VirTra presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 52.06%. Given VirTra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VirTra is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

11.4% of VirTra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of VirTra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares VirTra and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VirTra $24.43 million $2.54 million 24.00 VirTra Competitors $1.61 billion $149.56 million 20.72

VirTra’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than VirTra. VirTra is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

VirTra has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirTra’s peers have a beta of -0.53, indicating that their average stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VirTra and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirTra 9.24% 8.55% 5.24% VirTra Competitors -119.14% -15.19% -10.49%

Summary

VirTra beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc. provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator. The company also provides Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy, which enables law enforcement agencies to teach, train, test, and sustain departmental training requirements; and Subscription Training Equipment Partnership, a program that allows agencies to utilize VirTra's simulator products, accessories, and V-VICTA interactive coursework on a subscription basis. In addition, it offers V-Author software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; a range of simulated recoil kits/weapons; Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training; and TASER, an OC spray and low-light training devices. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

