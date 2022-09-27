FinNexus Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (FNX)

FinNexus (FNX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One FinNexus coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and $3.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FinNexus

FinNexus was first traded on July 27th, 2020. FinNexus’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus.

FinNexus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

