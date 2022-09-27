First Bancorp (FBNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. First Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

FBNC opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 29.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $26,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,077 shares in the company, valued at $455,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $26,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,077 shares in the company, valued at $455,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,208.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

