First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $163.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.10.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.29). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. Equities analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $379,972.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,296.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $472,000. State Street Corp grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,152,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

