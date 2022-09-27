First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Holdings Lifted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $119.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.49.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

