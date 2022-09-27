First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Holdings Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 32,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 44,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

