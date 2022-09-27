First United Bank & Trust Buys 1,398 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VUG opened at $218.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.42 and a 200-day moving average of $248.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

