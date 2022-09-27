First United Bank & Trust Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First United Bank & Trust raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

Shares of ABBV opened at $141.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.61 and a 200-day moving average of $149.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

