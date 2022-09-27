FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FCFS. TheStreet upgraded FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average is $72.08. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.87 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, research analysts predict that FirstCash will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 11.0% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 2.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 5.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

