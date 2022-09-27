Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives $124.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.54.

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $95.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.54. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $111.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 834,377 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Fiserv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,189 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after purchasing an additional 704,434 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.