FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $275.90.

NYSE:FLT opened at $180.49 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $179.99 and a 12-month high of $282.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.06.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,967,000 after buying an additional 207,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,682,000 after buying an additional 775,047 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,669,000 after buying an additional 228,606 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,138,000 after purchasing an additional 89,065 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

