Flow Tops One Day Trading Volume of $49.07 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $2.24 billion and approximately $49.07 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flow has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00008661 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011113 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070634 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,356,974,899 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official website is www.onflow.org. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

