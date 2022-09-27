Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America raised Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Flowserve from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 222.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Flowserve by 4,707.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 74.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Price Performance

NYSE:FLS opened at $24.69 on Thursday. Flowserve has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

