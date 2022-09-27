Flux 24 Hour Volume Hits $313,026.00 (FLX)

Flux (FLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last seven days, Flux has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Flux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a market capitalization of $561,130.10 and $313,026.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00299642 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00109342 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00073680 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000963 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flux is datamine.network. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flux

