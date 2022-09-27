FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in FMC by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after buying an additional 27,669 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in FMC by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 146,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after buying an additional 39,567 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.92. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.42 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

