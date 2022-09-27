FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,673 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 1.32% of FONAR worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FONR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FONAR by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FONAR by 53,600.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in FONAR by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FONAR by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FONAR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FONAR in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

FONAR Stock Down 0.1 %

FONAR Company Profile

Shares of FONR stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. FONAR Co. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07.

(Get Rating)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FONR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.