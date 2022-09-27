Font Price Reaches $349.47 (FONT)

Font (FONT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Font has a market cap of $698.95 million and approximately $248.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Font coin can currently be purchased for approximately $349.47 or 0.01842409 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Font has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Font Profile

Font’s launch date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. Font’s official website is font.community. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Font

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace.”

