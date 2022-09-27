Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 527.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $367,905,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 357.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,145,000 after buying an additional 637,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,193,491,000 after buying an additional 460,972 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $26,067,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 385.5% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 413,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,371,000 after buying an additional 327,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.96.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 over the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.