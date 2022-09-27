Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.83.

Shares of FWRD opened at $89.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Forward Air has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $125.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average is $96.13.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Forward Air by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Forward Air by 5,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

