Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,517 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

MUB stock opened at $102.55 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.01.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

