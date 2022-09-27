Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,322 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after buying an additional 3,380,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after buying an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after buying an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,239,000 after buying an additional 823,082 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

