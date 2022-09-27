Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up about 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 155.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 79.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEL stock opened at $113.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.14. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $107.12 and a one year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

