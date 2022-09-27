Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 18,859 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,859 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 572.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,822 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,094 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $81,124,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.79.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,433,248 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

