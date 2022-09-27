Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $131.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.67 and a 200 day moving average of $135.92. The stock has a market cap of $356.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

