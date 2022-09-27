Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.41 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $293,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 79,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 62.3% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

TFC opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

